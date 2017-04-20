Jay Leno Tests The Massive Rhino GX

Jay Leno's Garage is back with a new episode that features the US Specialty Vehicles Rhino GX.
Looking like something designed for the streets of Baghdad, the Rhino GX is a custom made SUV which is based on the Ford F-450 Super Duty. Once the company receives the truck from Ford, they cut it apart and install a unique steel body, composite fender flares, and 20-inch aluminum wheels shod in Toyo Open Country M/T tires.
Despite the apocalyptic exterior styling, the cabin is pretty luxurious as it has leather seats, wood trim, and a suede headliner. Four different trim packages are available and the range-topping executive variant comes equipped with a rear partition, a 40-inch TV, and power leather rear seats with a footrest. Other niceties include exotic wood trim, an intercom system, and a satellite receiver.
Since the Rhino GX is based on the F-450 Super Duty, engine options carryover and include either a 6.7-liter V8 turbodiesel or a 6.8-liter V10 gasoline engine. Both are connected to a five-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system.
While a massive SUV doesn't appeal to everyone, Leno says it is "extremely comfortable" and drives pretty well. This should help it appeal to buyers looking to replace their aging Hummer H2.