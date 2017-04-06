Jeep, Fiat, Nissan & Infiniti To Skip 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

It seems more major brands will be missing this year's Frankfurt Auto Motor than we might have thought.
Aside from two PSA Group brands (Peugeot & DS), the likes of Nissan, Infiniti, Fiat, Jeep and even Alfa Romeo are said to be skipping the show due to financial reasons.
Still, according to Autonews, the IAA organizers (VDA) said that despite some automakers deciding against attending this year, more than 50 other brands from Europe, the U.S and Asia are planning on being there.
Among the participants will be "young Asian manufacturers," attending for the first time, along with some big international technology companies such as Qualcomm, Sony and IBM.
"Naturally we regret when individual exhibitors will not be in Frankfurt this time. The reasons are varying and each specific to the company, but mainly connected to financial or corporate policies," stated VDA managing director, Klaus Braeunig. "These exhibitors however have all spoken out in favor of strong automotive trade shows and are open to returning in the future."
As far as PSA is concerned, Citroen for example will attend in order to support a product launch, stated a spokesman for the group. However Peugeot and DS have decided to "communicate to customers" through different marketing methods.
Nissan skipping the IAA is a direct result of a global review of the company's event and show strategy. "Moving forward, we will adopt a flexible strategy using a combination of automotive, consumer and dedicated Nissan events and partnerships to broaden our reach and appeal among influencers and wider consumers," stated a Nissan Europe spokesperson.
As for FCA, while they've declined to make an official statement, sources say they will not attend this year's show in Frankfurt, and neither will Mitsubishi and Volvo, according to Automobilwoche.