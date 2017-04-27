Jeep Ready To Get Dirty With Renegade 'Tough Mudder' Edition

Jeep will produce only 100 limited edition Renegade Tough Mudder vehicles, with sales commencing across the UK effective immediately from £27,795.
This is Jeep's fourth year sponsoring the UK Tough Mudder series, and so this limited edition Renegade was put through the test on a course designed by Tough Mudder, featuring rough terrain, dirty water and some signature obstacles such as the "Mud Mile" and the "Quagmire".
"We are proud to partner with Jeep for the fourth consecutive year and enhance the onsite experience for participants, as Mudders from all over the UK get the opportunity to check out Jeep's iconic fleet of vehicles."
"We are thrilled to partner in launching the limited edition Renegade Tough Mudder. I look forward to getting behind the wheel of the Renegade myself," stated Tough Mudder CEO, Will Dean.
Available in orange and black, the Tough Mudder version of the Renegade uses the Trailhawk model's front bumper to provide a more rugged appearance, in combination with exclusive features and an anodized orange interior.
Standard features include 17" black alloy wheels with 215/60/ R17 Mud & Snow tires, Tough Mudder exclusive bonnet decal, limited edition numbered stickers on the upper rear three quarter panel, Tough Mudder tailgate badge, heated front seats, DAB radio, Uconnect 5" touchscreen with Bluetooth, Sat-Nav and live services, all-weather floor mats and the Tough Mudder Merchandise Pack that includes a water bottle, cap, hand towel, lanyard and wrist band.
The Jeep Renegade Tough Mudder is powered by a 140 HP 2.0-liter Multijet II diesel, and comes with all-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic transmission.