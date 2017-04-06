Jeep Set To Unveil Hybrid SUV Concept In Shanghai

Jeep looks set to unveiled a new SUV concept at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 19 and while few details have been released, it will apparently be a plug-in hybrid.
Previewed by the following two teaser images originally released to Chinese media, we can see a recognizable Jeep front end that appears to feature thin LED headlights and a narrow front grille. From the sides, it looks as though the concept will be between the Renegade and Compass in size and looks particularly impressive with near-invisible black A, B and C-pillars and a body-colored D-pillar.
Additionally, a set of LED taillights can be seen from the side-on teaser as can the squared-off front and rear wheel arches.
In an invitation to Chinese publications, Jeep says that the vehicle will be unveiled on April 19 and despite the images emerging online on April 1st, insists that they are not an April Fool’s prank, Motor1 reports.
Responding to a request, communications director of FCA in Asia Pacific Frances Yu confirmed the authenticity of the images, saying “Yes, Jeep will present a new concept at the Shanghai Auto Show, but it will be only for China.”
Apparently, the concept will be classified as a ‘New Energy Vehicle’ in China, meaning it will either by all-electric or a plug-in hybrid.
Expect to hear more details about the concept in the coming days.