Jeep Wrangler Gets A Couple More Special Editions Before It's Replaced

The current JK-generation Jeep Wrangler may not be long for this world. But before Fiat Chrysler sends it off down the old dusty trail and into the setting sun, to be replaced by an all-new model, it's giving the long-lived off-roader at least two more special editions.
The retro-tastic model pictured above is called the Chief, its medium-blue paint offset by a white hardtop and stripes along its shoulders.
Sure to find favor with the surfer crowd, the Wrangler Chief also gets an old-school 4 Wheel Drive decal on the tailgate, 17-inch wheels, and brushed silver trim.
It's joined by the Smoky Mountain edition, all murdered-out for a more low-key, almost militaristic look. All the trim is blacked out, from the 18-inch wheels to the headlights, bumpers, and grille. The only thing that stands out is the graphic along the side of the hood – that along with the polished fascia on the wheels and the white lettering on the off-road tires.
Either can be had in standard two-door or Unlimited four-door bodystyles, with prices (as quoted by AutoGuide) ranging from just over $35k to nearly $40k.