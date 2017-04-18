Jeep Yuntu Concept Blends Rugged Styling With A High-Tech Interior

Jeep has released new pictures of the Yuntu concept ahead of its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show.
Set to be unveiled tomorrow, the Yuntu is a stylish and rugged crossover which successfully blends classic Jeep DNA with its own unique sense of style.
The front is dominated by a large bumper and a seven slot grille which is flanked by slender LED headlights. We can also see a blacked out A-pillar, flush-mounted door handles, and some plastic body cladding. Other highlights include a panoramic glass roof, suicide rear doors, and large alloy wheels.
The futuristic interior puts the Grand Cherokee to shame as it features an attractive mix of premium styling and upscale materials. Drivers are treated to a digital instrument cluster, a uniquely shaped steering wheel, and a high-tech infotainment system. Passengers aren't left out either as the co-pilot gets their own infotainment system, while rear seat passengers get two: one in the headrests and another in the seats. Elsewhere, we can see a floating center console, tasteful wood trim, and gloss black accents on the seat backs.
Little else is known about the concept but previous reports have suggested it will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain and the company says it will deliver an "unprecedented new travel experience."
The concept is expected to be based on the Cherokee and could preview a seven-seat model for the Chinese market.