Jeep Yuntu Concept Is China's Wagoneer Of Sorts

Thanks to its imposing dimensions, stylish yet rugged appearance and high-tech interior that contains some 11 screens, Jeep's Yuntu concept should rival some of China's highly popular large SUVs, once it makes it into production.
Until recently, we really didn't know much about this concept, other than it was bigger than a Grand Cherokee and that it would probably have space for seven passengers.
Well, as it turns out, the concept can only seat six passengers, with all four in the back having access to their own infotainment display, a setup that would make sense even for a 7-seater.
According to Car News China, the production version will be launched sometime next year, manufactured by the Guangzhou-Fiat joint venture. There are also rumors regarding its name. Specifically that Jeep could end up calling it the 'Commander' for English speakers, but take it with a grain of salt.
Images from AutoSina and AutoHome show the Yuntu to have a large imposing bumper out front, thin LED headlights, blacked-out A-pillar (just like those renderings), and even suicide doors - which will probably never make it into production. Also, those 20" 10-spoke wheels seem to be hiding either gold or red calipers.
Inside, it has an elegant, yet modern dashboard design, with light-brown wood utilized not only on the center console, but also across the dashboard, steering wheel and door panels. And yes, in total, the car seems to have no fewer than eleven large displays, with everything working via touch command.
As for power units, no official word yet as to what's going to be driving the production version forward. A plug-in hybrid system has however been mentioned in previous reports.
The Jeep Yuntu Concept is currently up for taking pictures next to Shanghai Auto Show visitors.