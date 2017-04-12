Jeep's 707HP Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Looks Even Better In Silver

Jeep's potent Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has premiered at the New York Auto Show and yes, it is absurd.
No one really needs an SUV with over 700 hp, but Jeep decided to make the vehicle anyway and we're glad they did. Not only does it exemplify the booming demand for high-performance SUVs, but it also pushes the market into uncharted territories and sets the mark very, very high.
As you'll well be aware, driving the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is FCA's 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine.
Delivering the same 707 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque as it does in Challenger and Charger guises, the engine is a true bruiser and when mated to the vehicle's all-wheel drive system, helps accelerate the Trackhawk from naught to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds. The quarter mile then passes in a mere 11.6 seconds at 116 mph.
At New York, Jeep decided to unveil the car in a sleek shade of Billet Silver. Far less overt than the bright red previously shown, the color makes the Trackhawk look more unassuming. If you didn't notice the huge Brembo brakes and quad tailpipes, it could easily pass for a regular Grand Cherokee SRT.
U.S. sales of the behemoth will start in the fourth quarter of this year. Pricing has yet to be announced.