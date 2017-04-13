Jeep's New Yuntu SUV Concept For Shanghai Show Will Seat Seven

These new sketches are our best look yet at Jeep's new concept SUV that will debut in Shanghai next week.
As reported by Motor1, it's named the 'Yuntu', which is Chinese for 'cloud', the study reveals a bulky design with plastic cladding all around, a generous ground clearance, and chunky off-road tires, wrapped around the dual-tone rims.
At the front, we find the company's signature grille, flanked by two slender headlights, large side air intakes, and two tow hooks, while the rear features a clean tailgate, slim taillight pattern, and flimsy exhaust tips that sit on the sides of the aluminum underbody protection.
Two interesting additions that seem to be adopted by the so-called Jeep Yuntu Concept are the split-opening tailgate, and rear suicide doors, whereas inside, it should have room for up to 7.
Details surrounding the study will be released on April 19 at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Don't be surprised if Jeep decides to throw it into production for the local market, using their local GAC-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joint venture.