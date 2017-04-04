Jos “The Boss” Verstappen Arrested After Bar Fight

Jos Verstappen had his own Formula One racing career, but he may be better known for other reasons – like fathering current Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, or getting into fights.
The Dutchman was reportedly arrested this past Sunday at a nightclub in his home town of Roermond in the Netherlands, where he was apparently involved in an altercation. The exact details remain unclear, but it appears that he was attacked and sustained injuries to his face (including a black eye).
Together with his assailants, Verstappen was asked to leave by the club's management. When he refused, they called the police, who arrested Verstappen over the incident, and set him free later that evening.
This is the second time that we've seen reports recently of the senior Verstappen getting into fights, after a previous altercation between him and his own father. Fortunately his relationship with his son Max appears to be going smoother.
The driver known as “Jos the Boss” drove in 107 grands prix over the course of his Formula One career, scoring only two podium finishes and 17 points while driving for teams including Benetton (now Renault), Minardi (now Toro Rosso), and Stewart (now Red Bull). His son Max has driven for the latter two, and since his debut two seasons ago has already scored 263 championship points and seven podiums – including overall victory at the Spanish Grand Prix last year.