KBB Finds 2017 Chevy Trax To Be Solid, Yet Questionable

If you're looking to buy a sub-compact SUV, one of the things to watch for is not to end up spending as much as you would on something larger, like a compact model.
The Trax starts from just under $22,000 if you go for the entry-level LS trim in FWD spec, and for your money, you get a 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol unit, a six-speed automatic gearbox, 10 airbags and remote keyless entry, among others. Most of all though, you get the Chevrolet MyLink system with a 7" touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto as standard, as well as available OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi.
The LT version on the other hand, adds 16" alloys, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, cruise control and quite a few other goodies. However, going over the LT trim and opting for the Premier version might be a bad idea according to Kelley Blue Book's Zach Vlasuk.
On the road, Vlasuk found the 2017 Trax to be quite capable, with solid brake feel and a "smooth, yet playful" suspension. However, focusing on the interior meant pointing out quite a few issues regarding build quality, though you still get a well-padded arm rest, an intuitive infotainment system and comfortable front seats.
In the end, opting for the flagship Premier version basically means getting dangerously close (around $2,000) to the purchasing price of a Honda CR-V or Mazda CX-5, both of which belonging to a superior segment.