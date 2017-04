KBB Finds 2017 Chevy Trax To Be Solid, Yet Questionable

VIDEO

If you're looking to buy a sub-compact SUV, one of the things to watch for is not to end up spending as much as you would on something larger, like a compact model.The Trax starts from just under $22,000 if you go for the entry-level LS trim in FWD spec, and for your money, you get a 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol unit, a six-speed automatic gearbox, 10 airbags and remote keyless entry, among others. Most of all though, you get the Chevrolet MyLink system with a 7" touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto as standard, as well as available OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi.The LT version on the other hand, adds 16" alloys, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, cruise control and quite a few other goodies. However, going over the LT trim and opting for the Premier version might be a bad idea according to Kelley Blue Book's Zach Vlasuk.On the road, Vlasuk found the 2017 Trax to be quite capable, with solid brake feel and asuspension. However, focusing on the interior meant pointing out quite a few issues regarding build quality, though you still get a well-padded arm rest, an intuitive infotainment system and comfortable front seats.In the end, opting for the flagship Premier version basically means getting dangerously close (around $2,000) to the purchasing price of a Honda CR-V or Mazda CX-5, both of which belonging to a superior segment.