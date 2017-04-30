Kia Discontinues Forte Koup Amid Falling Sales

The Kia Forte Koup has fallen victim to dwindling consumer demand for small cars with confirmation from the automaker that it has been discontinued. Kia confirmed the news following the publication of a report from Cars Direct.
Speaking about the decision, Kia spokesperson James Hope said “To better align with our customers’ purchasing trends, KMA will discontinue the two-door Koup following the sell-down of remaining 2016 model year inventory."
Curiously, Hope said that the cancellation of the Forte Koup comes despite the Forte range recording record sales figures in 2016 and the first quarter of 2017. Evidently, the Koup wasn’t the model selling well, particularly since the rest of the Forte range has benefitted from a selection of updates for the 2017 model year.
For those looking to snap up a Forte Koup at a discounted price, there are two versions available. The first, dubbed the EX, utilizes a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 173 hp while the range-topping SX is powered by a 1.6-liter turbo with 201 hp.