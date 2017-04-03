Kia To Get Hyundai-Powered Hydrogen Model By 2020

Kia will launch a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle by the year 2020 on the back of the Hyundai Group’s plan to increase its family of eco models.
During a recent conversation with Automotive News, the senior vice president of the Eco Technology Center developing cars for Hyundai and Kia, Lee Ki-sang, revealed that a hydrogen-powered Kia will arrive after Hyundai debuts its new fuel cell system in a new SUV, set to arrive in 2018.
Discussing the Kia, Lee revealed that it will be tested, validated and launched after the new Hyundai SUV, as the company doesn’t have the resources to develop both models simultaneously. Additionally, sales of the Hyundai offering will allow the group to move its advanced technologies down to the more affordable Kia.
Lee said that Kia believes 2020 is a good time to introduce the hydrogen model as entries from the likes of Toyota, Honda, GM and Daimler are expected early next decade as well.
The executive failed however to specify what body style the hydrogen-powered Kia will adopt.