Kia's First Ever Dedicated Hybrid Seems To Be A Winner

With the Niro being the first Kia model designed specifically as a hybrid vehicle, according to this review, it's almost as if the Korean manufacturer got its hands on some cheat codes. Which is good.
If you're going to be comparing the Niro to the Toyota Prius, which is basically what Kelley Blue Book's Zach Vlasuk does throughout this video, you will probably end up being impressed by what Kia has achieved.
Still, it's best not to look at the Niro and think "Crossover", because it's more of a taller hatchback than anything else - which does cut into its off-road street credibility, but also means you'll enjoy the way it drives on the road.
Vlasuk also thinks the Niro features a practical yet stylish cabin, which he considers to be an improvement over that of the Prius and other hybrids that try to emulate control panels from certain "80's sci-fi films". Other observations include the overall good visibility, decent materials and ergonomic dashboard layout.
Overall, the Prius might be cheaper to buy, but if you're not a fan of the Toyota in terms of looks, the Kia Niro might actually make for a better choice.