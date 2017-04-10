Koenigsegg And Qoros To Reveal Electric Supercar In Shanghai

After unveiling a cam-free engine with Qoros last year, Swedish hypercar maker Koenigsegg is collaborating once again with the Chinese firm and will unveil a supercar concept at this month's Shanghai Auto Show.
According to local website Car News China, the car teased in the following images will be a four-seat fastback underpinned by a carbon fiber monocoque, with power coming only from an electric powertrain.
While no performance details about this powertrain are known, it will apparently be enough to accelerate the concept from naught to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a mere 3 seconds. Impressively, it will also have a range of around 310 miles (~500 km).
There's a strong possibility that if the vehicle receives a positive reception, Qoros may push for it to be produced, initially in the Chinese market.