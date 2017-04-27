Koenigsegg Looking To Hire 40 New Employees After A Record Year

Koenigsegg announced the opening of 40 new positions in the company, following a record year in sales.
Right now there is a four-year waiting list for customers and Koenigsegg wants to cut that time in half by hiring new staff in almost all areas and accelerating their production schedule.
In a rather unusual move, Koenigsegg turned to its social media channels to invite candidates send in their applications.
“We’re looking for passionate car people who have spent years getting their hands dirty,” says the company in their blog. “You might have built your own project car, restored a classic or fabricated and then installed your own interior. Whatever your specialty, if you’ve got the right mix of technical chops and attitude, we want to hear from you.”
There are currently multiple openings in areas such as final assembly, engine building, upholstery, preparation and paint, polishing, service, prototyping, electrical harness construction, purchasing and CAD design.
Speaking Swedish is a plus, but not mandatory, with Koenigsegg saying that it will be helpful if you can speak English, at a level where you’re able to communicate with your co-workers at least. If you feel like this is your big opportunity, head to work.koenigsegg.com and submit your application.