Lada Niva 4x4 Turns 40 And Gets Special Editions As Part Of The Celebration

Talk about Soviet cars and one of the first things that pops to mind is the Lada Niva.
With its 'back to basics' flair, the SUV has been around for 40 years, and during this time, it was slightly updated, but beneath the skin, it remains as Spartan as ever.
However, turning 40 means that Lada had to prepare something, and they did - two special editions of the Niva, or 4x4 as it is currently called: the 'Edition' and '40th Anniversary', which will be produced in 1977 examples.
The former can be ordered in beige, red, white, terracotta and gray-blue, on top of a few interior enhancements that include the bright red-orange instrument cluster, stainless steel sills, eco-leather wrapped steering wheel and seats, with a combo of different shades, and the logo that reminds about their anniversary status.
As for the '40th Anniversary' models, these come with a camouflage look on the outside, a factory first for the aging SUV, along with black seats with contrast stitching, and same special logos.
Lada's special vehicles will arrive at dealers this June.