LaFerrari Aperta Driven To Its Limits In Italy

Forget the Bugatti Chiron, the Pagani Huayra Roadster or any vehicle from Koenigsegg, the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta is the most valuable modern-day hypercar on the market.
Restricted to just 200 units worldwide, U.S. prices for the droptop LaFerrari apparently started at just over $2 million in the United States. However, the instant customers started to take delivery of the car, prices and demand for the model have skyrocketed, reportedly to the point where the car is already worth $5.5-6.5 million.
Considering the car’s insane value, owners could be excused for babying the car and rarely taking it out on the road out of fear of damaging it or eroding its value. However, Josh Cartu isn’t one of those owners.
The Ferrari Challenge driver took delivery of his matte white LaFerrari Aperta in November last year and a few days ago, YouTuber Marchettino jumped onboard for a spin through a number of stunning Italian hills.
Despite the narrow roads, Cartu manages to unleash the Aperta - if only momentarily - perfectly showcasing its insane performance capabilities.