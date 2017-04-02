LaFerrari Or Porsche 918: Which Would You Take Home From Villa d'Este?

Years from now – decades, even – we'll likely look back at this period in automotive history and remember it for the hybrid hypercars that captured our attention. Cars like the Porsche 918 Spyder and Ferrari LaFerrari. And if you have the means and don't want to miss the opportunity to own one in period, Lake Como will be the place to be late next month.
That's where RM Sotheby's will be auctioning off one example of each at its next event – held at Villa Erba during the glamorous Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
The Ferrari is described as “one of the earliest examples produced,” decked out in the traditional Rosso Corsa with black roof. One of just 499 made, this example was delivered new in Italy back in April 2014, and has only accrued 112 miles in the last three years, leaving it in practically factory-fresh condition. (It's pictured in the extensive gallery below by Pieter E. Kamp.)
With only 918 examples made, the Porsche is even rarer, but this one is special even among such select company. It was ordered specially in Arrow Blue from Porsche's back catalog and fitted with the track-focused Weissach package. Unlike the Ferrari, this Spyder has been driven, putting 6,800 miles on the odometer. Still, it's described as being “in splendid condition throughout,” having recently undergone a complete service by Porsche Great Britain – including new brakes and tires – and remains coated in a protective film.
RM hasn't disclosed how much it expects the Porsche to sell for, but last year it sold another Weissach-equipped 918 for nearly $1.6 million – and we'd be surprised to see this one sell for any less. The Ferrari, meanwhile, is valued at €2.65-€3.2 million. All that's missing now is a McLaren P1 and the lineup would be complete. With nearly two months still to go until the gavel drops, we wouldn't discount one from showing up on the docket, either.