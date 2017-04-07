Lamborghini Aventador S Earns New Aero Kit Courtesy Of DMC

If you want your "Lamborghini Game" to stay strong, adding more downforce to something like the Aventador S is a great way to go about achieving that.
This is the DMC 'Tecno', and it happens to be based on the Aventador S, a car that's already pushing 740 PS (730 HP) and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque, thanks to its 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine.
Not only can it do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, and max out at 350 km/h (217 mph), but it's also boasting an improved power-to-weight ratio of 2.13 kg/hp compared to the regular LP700-4.
So what does the Tecno kit add to the mix? For starters, carbon fiber, from the front splitter to the side skirts and all the way to the rear diffuser. Even the Centenario-like hood is special as it's part of a limited edition run of just 10 units - only 10 lucky Aventador S owners will be able to drive a car that looks exactly like this.
Then there's DMC's new hydraulic wing, which is apparently a very big deal. The tuner states that around 5% of all Aventador LP700 owners have installed a DMC wing at one point or another on their car.
This new wing is made from both carbon fiber (blade), as well as forged aluminum (supports). In terms of performance, the driver can set the wing in one of three different modes - Corsa, GT and Insane mode, for track, street and quarter mile applications.
As for power, we've saved the best for last. DMC aims to offer no fewer than 1,588 horses, which undoubtedly means adding a pair of twin turbochargers to the mix, among a few other mods.