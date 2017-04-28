Lamborghini Aventador SV La maXXina Is An 800PS Bumblebee

The Lamborghini Aventador LP800-SV La maXXina by Wheelsandmore has all the power to make you forget about the new Aventador S.
After the tuner was done with it, its 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine is now good for 800PS (789hp) and 724Nm (534lb-ft) of torque, thanks to a remapped software and a handcrafted exhaust system.
This makes it 50PS (49hp) and 34Nm (25lb-ft) more powerful than the stock model, and for this upgrade, you will have to transfer €12,605 ($13,685) to Wheelsandmore, which will take care of the installation as well.
But the upgrades made to the poster material Lamborghini Aventador SV don’t stop here, as the tuner can also install a custom suspension, for €7,890 ($8,566), and a set of carbon fiber made F.I.W.E. forged wheels, with weight optimized centers, wrapped in 255/30 front and 355/25 rear Pirelli tires, for €14,075 ($15,281).
And if you would like to save some €2,000 ($2,170) during the wheel selection, then the 20+21-inch 6Sporz set is probably the better choice.
Just remember that none of these prices include tax.