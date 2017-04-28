Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Looks Delicious In First Renders

Just in case you've been wondering what the Lamborghini Huracan Performante looks like with its roof chopped off, a few renderings should be enough to answer this question.
Benefiting from the same visual updates as the Nurburgring record-holder, bar the most obvious change that comes with an inevitable weight penalty, it was imagined by Aksyonov Nikita, who posted the images on Behance.
The best part is that the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder won't remain a simple rendering, as the Italian company is already out testing it, and is expected to have it ready by the end of the year.
Earlier scoops reveal that it will get a folding soft-top, just like the one used on the regular Huracan LP610-4 Spyder, where it takes 17 seconds to be lowered, and can be operated at speeds of up to 50km/h (31mph).
Moreover, Lamborghini will likely use the same recipe that allows the rear window to be lowered with the roof in position, for an amplified V10 symphony.
The ALA active aero agenda will be found on the supercar, along with the updated 5.2-liter engine that produces 640PS (631hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque on the Huracan Performante.