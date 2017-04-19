Lamborghini Huracan Performante & Aventador S Mark Their Asian Debuts In Shanghai

Hard as it may be to fathom given the astronomical local taxes on importing foreign-made vehicles – especially with such high-displacement engines – but China is one of the largest markets for supercar manufacturers like Lamborghini.
So the Italian automaker took the occasion of the Shanghai Auto Show to showcase two of its latest models.
Alongside the rear-wheel-drive versions of the Huracan, the Raging Bull marque arrived in Shanghai this year with the new Huracan Performante and the Aventador S – both shown in Asia for the first time at this week's show.
Based on Lamborghini's “junior” model, the new Huracan Performante picks up where the previous Gallardo Superleggera left off. That is, to say, more power, less weight, and everything tightened up all around.
Unveiled to the world for the first time just last month in Geneva, the Performante packs a 631-horsepower version of the Huracan's 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine. The result is a 0-62 time clocked at under 3 seconds, a top speed in excess of 200 mph, and a Nürbugring lap time of 6:52, making it the fastest production car ever to lap the vaunted Nordschleife.
It was joined on the stage by the Aventador S, with its 6.5-liter V12 also naturally aspirated, but producing an even more impressive 730 horsepower to rival even the Aventador SV. Four-wheel steering also helps keeping it on track, with carbon-ceramic brakes to help it shrug off speed even faster than it's built it up.
As impressive as these latest supercars are, China promises to emerge an even more vital market for the Urus – Lamborghini's forthcoming crossover that aims to double the manufacturer's sales volume around the world. The Urus will also be Sant'Agata's first turbocharged model, and take it to further heights... especially in “emerging” markets like China where wealth continues to grow as fast as its population.