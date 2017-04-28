Lamborghini Just Opened Its Largest Showroom Yet – Guess Where

Lamborghini doesn't need big showrooms. After all, it only produces two model lines, with the third soon to come. But that hasn't stopped it from opening its largest location yet... and you can probably guess where it's at.
If you guessed the United Arab Emirates, you are correct. Dubai, specifically, at exit 41 on Sheikh Zayed Road (otherwise known as the E11, or the longest highway in the UAE). The facility encompasses nearly 20,000 square feet of floor space – nearly half an acre – on three levels.
What the Raging Bull marque needs that much space for, we have no idea. One floor for each model line? The missus suggests it's already planned as a filming location for a future Fast & Furious movie, which seems at least as likely, and much more awesome. Then again, if you plan on keeping a stock of supercars, you put them on display, not in a lot or a warehouse.
The Middle East ranked as Lamborghini's sixth largest individual market in last year's sales, after the United States, Japan, the UK, Germany, and Canada, but ahead of China. And you can bet that the lion's share of those sales are taking place along the shores of the Persian Gulf, not in Syria or Iraq. We wouldn't be surprised, either, to see the Middle East's relative position climb following the market launch of the Urus, which is sure to be a hot seller in the region.
The Dubai showroom is the Italian automaker's ninth location in the Middle East. Additional locations can be found in nearby Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and three in Saudi Arabia – only one of which is away from the Gulf, on the Red Sea coast in Mecca (with another on the Mediterranean in Beirut, Lebanon).
Sister brand Bentley's largest showroom is also located in Dubai (just down the same road), while BMW's and Rolls-Royce's biggest dealerships share the same location in neighboring Abu Dhabi.