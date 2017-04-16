Lamborghini Made Just 250 Special Huracan Avio Editions, We Found 2 For Sale In London

Lamborghini hasn't been known to shy away from making special editions. The Gallardo, for example, bred more than we'd care to count. Still near the start of the its lifecycle, the Huracan is bound to as well. This was the first.
Called the Avio edition, this special LP610-4 was released just last year in tribute to the Italian Air Force. Only 250 examples were made, each individually numbered. The one you see here is now listed for sale in the UK.
Decked out in Blu Grifo, this particular example features twin offset yellow racing stripes along with yellow aero accents and brake calipers, with a black leather interior stitched in yellow to carry the theme home. It's also been fitted with an array of optional equipment, including upgraded 20-inch alloys, lifting system, magnetorheological shocks, transparent engine compartment cover... the works.
Opulent Automotive out of London has it listed for sale with only 734 miles on the clock for £195,000 – or about $244k at current exchange rates. That's about what you'd have to pay for a new Huracan (or as much as the Avio cost new), but special editions like this one tend to hold their value better in the long run – especially on what's bound to become the most-produced Lamborghini supercar ever.
Don't dig the blue? We found another example in army green and black listed for sale by H.R. Owen (also in London) for about the same price but with 5,800 miles on the odometer.