Lamborghinis Make For Awesome Goal Posts, Don't You Think?

Remember back when you were a kid and you used to play soccer, kicking the ball into the rear end of an Italian supercar? Neither can we.
According to the description of the video, the footage was taken in Dubai, where just about everyone drives something that would take the rest of us a lifetime of saving up in order to purchase.
As for those kids, why they couldn't just use the side of that building there for ball kicking purposes is beyond us. Probably so that Lamborghini "definitely not a 2015 Aventador" Huracan could find out what it's like to get scored on.
We obviously don't know how long that soccer match was, but the video shows the Lambo get hit at least twice - first by some kid channeling his inner Lewandowski, then again by another kid who's the typical "right place, right time" striker.
The only positive we can think of in this scenario is that unless someone hit that ball really hard at the car, it probably just made contact with the Huracan's rear diffuser.