Lamborghini's Topless Huracan Performante Spotted For The First Time

It was pretty obvious that the reveal of the Huracan Performante would be followed by a topless version and these spy shots are the first solid proof – if you needed one.
Spotted by our spies at VW’s Nurburgring test facility, this is the first sighting of the Huracan Performante Spyder.
The mid-engine Italian thoroughbred will feature the same drivetrain with its fixed-roof sibling, meaning a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 with 631hp and 443lb-ft of peak torque, sending its power to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
As you can already guess, the loss of the roof is going to add even more drama to the driving experience, allowing the angry V10 melodies to fill the cabin more easily.
With the Coupe version already being the fastest production vehicle around the ‘Ring, it’s safe to expect that the Spyder Performante is going to be rather fast too in there. After all, the same innovative ALA active aero agenda will be present as witnessed in the photos.
Chopping the roof off the Performante will come with a weight penalty over the Coupe but that will probably be a small price to pay for the added theater and excitement.
With the first deliveries of the fixed-roof Huracan Performante set to start this summer, expect to see Lamborghini revealing the Spyder variant towards the end of the year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops