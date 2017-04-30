Latest Review Proves 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is A True Great

Another video review of the updated 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 has just been released and this one is easily the best so far.
Presented by Jethro Bovingdon from Drive Tribe, it reinforces the conclusions from other reviews that Porsche’s updates to the facelifted GT3 have made it one of the finest vehicles in the company’s 86-year history.
As production of GT3s with the six-speed manual transmission of the 911R won’t commence until October, the press car reviewed is fitted with the standard seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. Nevertheless, it is obvious that the updated GT3 is a big step up over the pre-facelift model and is now dominated by the best engine in Porsche road-going family.
While it displaces 4.0-liters just like the GT3 RS and 911R and also produces an identical 500 PS (493 hp), it has a very different character and is actually based around the flat-six of the 911 GT3 R and 911 RSR racing cars.