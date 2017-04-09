Lego McLaren 720S Is For Those Who Can't Have The Real Thing

Life is tough. You see a new supercar like the McLaren 720S come out, and you want it. But you can't have it, either because you're too young to drive, or don't have the cash to put down.
Well, Lego is here to help with what may be the next best thing. The Danish toy company has added a miniature version of the British supercar to its Speed Champions (alongside the McLaren P1), and it's far more accessible.
At £12.99, the Lego version doesn't cost a fraction of the £208,600 that McLaren gets for the real thing. Plus you don't need a driver's license to buy one and enjoy it.
The set comes with enough pieces not only to build the little car, but an accompanying designer at his desk – complete with coffee cup, design sketch, and (most meta of all) even a 3D-printed model car. The designer even gets a helmet for driving on the track, there's swappable wheels (or hubcaps at least), and a little wrench for changing them. The box hits shelves in June, shortly after the first customer examples of the full-size 720S reaches dealers.