Levella Puts Together Epic Drag Race With 10 Modded Cars

If you're a fan of cars racing in packs, this lineup of modded supercars tuned by Levella should satisfy your need for straight line speed.
To be honest, the way this video is filmed reminds us more of watching drag races in Forza than any of Motor Trend's "World's Greatest Drag Races". In other words, it's both simple and exciting.
The vehicles feature ECU tuning from Levella, as well as performance exhausts and custom wheels courtesy of the German tuner.
Now, without further ado, here's the lineup: Lamborghini Aventador Pirelli Edition (720 HP), Aston Martin Vantage (430 HP), Porsche Panamera TDI (422 HP), Lamborghini Huracan (610 HP), Mercedes-AMG C63 S (650 HP), Nissan GT-R (780 HP), Audi RS6 (700 HP), Porsche 911 Turbo S (650 HP), BMW M3 (520 HP), VW Golf R (430 HP).
As you can see, when it comes to power outputs, some of the cars are stock and some aren't, although with such a diverse field, it's hard trying to anticipate the order in which the cars crossed the line at the end.
It's also equally fascinating seeing which of them got off to better starts, although as always, power and traction makes for an unbeatable combo.