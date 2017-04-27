Lexus And Rhys Millen Choose Donuts Over Crystals

Keen to promote its range of high-performance vehicles, Lexus recently recruited the help of drifting champion Rhys Millen and created 'The Crystal Gauntlet'.
Inspired by the bull in a china shop idiom, Millen was tasked with powersliding the GS F, RC F and LC 500 around expensive Baccarat crystal and fortunately, was able to keep the Japanese bruisers away from the crystal, at least in the final edit that is. Chances are, some crystal was harmed in the making of this video.
Although Lexus' three high performance models don't make it a rival to the families from Mercedes-AMG, BMW M and Audi Sport, they do provide Lexus customers with a bit of extra passion and pizzazz often lacking from the brand's entry-level models.
Of the three, it is the new LC 500 that is the most exciting and important for the brand. It is powered by a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 with 471 hp and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque that is then paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It is also more torsionally rigid than the Lexus LFA.