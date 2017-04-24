Lexus Enters Indian Market, Flagship LS Model To Become Available In 2018

Lexus has officially made its debut in India, entering the world’s fastest-growing major economy with an initial range of two hybrids and one diesel model.
Lexus opted for the RX 450h, the ES 300h and LX 450d to introduce itself to Indian customers while the all-new LS 500h flagship was also previewed during the brand’s introductory event before being launched there in 2018.
The premium Japanese brand will offer its models through its “guest experience centers” located in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bangalore with after sales service centers also available in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.
“How India experiences luxury is evolving with its affluence,” said Lexus India Senior Vice President, Akitoshi Takemura. “Lexus will be providing the Indian consumer with an amazing experience through our vehicles, our service and through any interaction with our brand.”
“We are excited about what we can bring to the luxury market in India, where we see opportunities mapped to the remarkable growth the country is experiencing.”