Lexus Reveals New 2018 LS 500 F Sport, Says It’s The Most Engaging Yet

The new Lexus LS 500 F Sport has been revealed, claiming the title of the sportiest version in the range.
While it may not be a fully-fledged F model, Lexus says the F Sport version of the LS is more focused towards driving fun, thanks to “carefully applied chassis tuning and enhancements”.
From the outside, there’s no doubting the sporty credentials of this LS, thanks to model-specific elements such as that huge front grille, rocker panel, trunk moldings, a set of exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels and of course the obligatory F Sport badging.
Lexus will offer the new LS F Sport with both powertrains, meaning a 415hp twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 in the LS 500 and the 354hp hybrid powerplant in the LS 500h.
The petrol LS 500 F Sport’s engine is paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, a first in the luxury sedan segment. The twin-turbo V6 also features electric wastegates to improve throttle response. Zero to 62mph (100 km/h) comes in 4.5 seconds for the rear-drive version (not currently available to Europe).
In addition to the 20-inch alloys, the new LS 500 F Sport also gets larger 6-piston front and rear 4-piston brakes, a variable steering rack, Dynamic Rear Steering, an active stabilizer and sport-tuned air suspension in order to better take advantage of GA-L platform, the company’s stiffest architecture to date.
As for the LS 500h F Sport, it continues to use a combination of a 3.5-litre V6 with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack for a combined output of 354hp. Attached to it is a unique four-speed automatic transmission and a CVT. The two gearsets work together in order to offer a more direct feel and better exploit the power reserves.
When set in manual mode, the system provides the effect of having 10 ratios, allowing for greater electric assist on lower speeds and for lower engine rpm at high-speed cruising. In a straight line, it will hit 62mph in 5.4 seconds.