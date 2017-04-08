Limited Edition Aventador Miura Homage Spotted In Switzerland

In order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic Lamborghini Miura last year, the Italian automaker came up with a special edition Aventador, limited to just 50 units.
Buying a rare Lamborghini has to be one of life's greatest joys. Up there with your team winning the Super Bowl or dating your favorite Victoria's Secret model. Probably.
Where exactly the Aventador Miura Homage ranks among rare Lambos is generally up to the used exotics market. Still, with its two-tone paint job, gold wheels and special badges, it's definitely nowhere near the bottom.
Its two tone appearance is split top to bottom. This particular example spotted in Geneva by Autogespot user Damien991, is black with a gold lower body and gold wheels measuring 20" up front and 21" at the rear.
In terms of performance, the Miura Homage is by no means faster than your regular LP700-4, with 700 PS (690 HP) and 690 Nm (507 lb-ft) of torque coming from its naturally aspirated V12 engine. That being said, this thing will still max out at around 350 km/h (217 mph), which makes it one of the fastest cars in the world.