Lincoln Ups Its Game To Reach New Customers

Following Lincoln's dramatic re-branding in recent years spearheaded by the luxurious Continental, sales for the company have swelled, allowing it to target the leaders of the luxury car field.
Speaking to Detroit News recently, product analyst from AutoPacific Dave Sullivan said that changes within Lincoln have allowed it to distinguish itself from Ford and to put an increased focus on customers.
“The Continental is the first Lincoln in a very long time that doesn’t look like the Ford interior designer was loaned out to the Lincoln team. This is the most welcomed thing I’ve seen from the brand. The Continental has a unique feel and appearance, from the seats to the switches.
“Lincoln is going after a customer that even Lexus has left behind. They have really tried to embrace the overall experience and not just the car,” Sullivan said.
According to Lincoln's president Kumar Galhotra, a key change for the company has seen it starting with the customer first and creating services and vehicle features which complement the important role cars play in the lives of its customers.
Among these features is how the Continental slowly comes to life when it detects the key fob from up to 18 feet away. It slowly turns on the headlights and daytime running lights while bathing the interior in a warm and welcoming glow. Additionally, Lincoln says it used customer input to create the perfect door handles for the Continental and its 30-way adjustable seats.
Last year, Lincoln sales in the United States rose by 10 per cent but most impressively, soared by triple in China with 32,558 vehicles sold.