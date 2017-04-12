Lincoln's Chauffeur Service Is Like A Private Uber For Owners

Eager to cement itself as a key player in the luxury vehicle market, Lincoln has just announced its new chauffeur service for all new and old customers.
Aptly dubbed Lincoln Chauffeur, the service allows Lincoln owners to request a private driver via a smartphone application. Just like Uber, that driver will come to the house of the user and drive them anywhere.
What’s more, the private drivers employed and vetted by Lincoln will run errands for owners, including tedious things like picking up groceries and filling your vehicle up with fuel.
At this stage, the program is only in its pilot stage in Miami but will soon launch in San Diego and then continue to expand throughout the U.S.
The service is available to all Lincoln owners but buyers of the brand’s new models will be provided with eight hours of free use for the service. For existing Lincoln owners, the service costs approximately $30 per hour.