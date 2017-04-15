Liquorice Red Caddy CTS-V Rocks Liquid Metal Custom Wheels

Before Mercedes came knocking with their latest E63 S, Cadillac's speedy CTS-V didn't have much to fear from its rivals in terms of acceleration.
So what do you when you have that fast of a family car and a craving for custom wheels? Well, lucky for you, in this day and age, there are more options than you can fathom.
This deliciously red CTS-V is seen here posing on 20" FF04 Liquid Metal wheels from Vossen. They feature a five dual-spoke design and can also be ordered on 19", if you prefer something more appropriate in size.
Customers can choose between 18 different finishes for the FF04s, which cost $625 (each) if you go for the 19" model, or $675 if you splurge on the slightly larger 20" ones.
Overall, you can argue that this CTS-V is rocking both style and substance. And if you mostly care about how quick it is in a straight line, know that its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 puts down 650 PS (640 HP) and 855 Nm (630 lb-ft) of torque, boosting the car from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in about 3.7 seconds.