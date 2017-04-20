Listen To This: 2018 Corvette ZR1 Shakes Down In Stormy Weather

The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly-awaited models from the GM stable and while we’re no closer to finding out when it will be revealed, two prototypes have been filmed testing on the Nurburgring.
There’s a strong possibility that during the ZR1’s ongoing development, Chevrolet will attempt to post a hypercar-rivalling lap time around the circuit but on this occasion, heavy rain restricted the engineers behind the wheels to pedestrian speeds.
Nonetheless, the clip does showcase the ZR1’s very satisfying engine and exhaust notes even when travelling at low speeds. Despite its use of forced induction, it bellows like the finest naturally-aspirated V8s once produced by the carmaker.
The latest word on the 2018 Corvette ZR1 suggests that it will ditch the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 of the Z06, CTS-V and Camaro ZL1 in favour in a twin-turbocharged V8 dubbed the LT5. It will apparently have at least 700 hp, enough to potentially make the new ZR1 with all its optional aero devices as fast as the supercar-slaying Dodge Viper ACR.