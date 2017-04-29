Listening To Brabus 850 Cabrio Rev Is Like Being In The Middle Of A Gun Battle

Events such as Top Marques Monaco always seem to bring out some of the loudest supercars in the world, and this Brabus-tuned S63 AMG Cabriolet is no exception.
In fact, this thing sounds like you're watching a battle scene in Full Metal Jacket even when it's idling. The slightest touch of the throttle causes its 6.0-liter biturbo V8 to growl as if it's about to mow down the competition.
Of course, this is exactly what this car should sound like, seen as how the Brabus 850 Cabrio is the world's most powerful and fastest four-seater convertible, according to the German tuner.
In order to state that claim, Brabus took the 5.5-liter biturbo V8 in the Mercedes-AMG S63 and increased displacement to 6.0-liters. Further updates led to an increase of power, taking the car from 585 PS (577 HP) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) to 850 PS (838 HP) and, wait for it, 1,450 Nm (1,069 lb-ft).
This results in a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph). The top speed is of course restricted because of tire limitations.