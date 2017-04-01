London And Paris To Jointly Implement Real-World Emissions Testing

The mayors of London and Paris have agreed to introduce real-world emissions testing by the end of 2017.
The plan will see new vehicles in the two major European cities scored depending on how environmentally friendly they are. These scores will be available online, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.
“We should be able to set up a reliable scoring system which will be put to all our citizens and allow them to know what emissions are coming from which vehicles in reality," Hidalgo said.
Currently, emissions testing in the two cities only require vehicles to meet set standards in laboratory conditions and only regulate certain pollutants but the new scheme will measure and rate all air pollutants in real-world scenarios.
“This new scheme will put an end to the 'smoke and mirrors' that has been employed and provide Londoners and Parisians with an honest, accurate and independent evaluation of the emissions of vehicles on our road,” Khan revealed.