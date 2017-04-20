Lotus Elise Does 360-Spin On The 'Ring, Yet Somehow Avoids Disaster

A Lotus Elise driver will not only need to reassess his skills, but repair his ride too, after coming in contact with the barrier wall on the Nurburgring.
Shot earlier this week, the video shows the sports car following the correct trajectory around a corner, when all of a sudden, it loses traction. However, the track seems to be wet, so that may have played a role.
What happens next is by no means predictable, as it starts heading towards the barrier, head first, doing a 360-spin. Yet somehow, the driver avoided the worst, just scraping the Lotus' rear on the wall. Still, it will need to pay a visit to the car doctor to get back in shape.