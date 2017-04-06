Lotus Gives U.S. New Evora Sport 410 GP Edition With Iconic John Player Special Livery

Lotus announced a new version of the Evora Sport 410, specifically created for the North American market.
Customers in the US and Canada can now order the new Evora Sport 410, which in addition to the company’s standard range of color options is also available in the famous John Player Special black-gold livery from the company’s F1 days.
The company will build just five Evora Sport 410s in the iconic livery through the Lotus Exclusive programme.
The lightest and most focused version of the Evora joins the Evora 400 in the brand’s US range as a fully type approved model, and Lotus says that already the next six months of the market’s allocation is already spoken for.
Tipping the scales at just 3,020lbs (1,370kg), or 2,910lbs (1,320kg) with no fuel and the lightweight options selected, the new Evora Sport 410 is also the fastest road-going Lotus ever to be sold in the US, achieving a 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 190mph.
Lotus was also able to double the downforce generated from the Evora 410’s bodywork compared to the Evora 400, thanks to the new aero agenda.
As for the powerplant, the supercharged 3.5-litre V6 makes 400hp at 7,000rpm and 301lb-ft (410Nm) of torque at 3,500. A six-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard, along with a low-inertia flywheel and a Torsen-type limited slip differential. A six-speed automatic gearbox with aluminum paddle shifters on the steering wheel is optional.
Lotus has capped the production of the Evora Sport 410 to 150 units globally per year, with the North American version now available to order at $104,200 MSRP, excluding taxes, with the GP Edition priced at $110,000 MSRP, excluding taxes.