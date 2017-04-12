Low-Slung MG E-Motion Concept Teased Before Shanghai Premiere

Just a week after it emerged that MG may be plotting a new sports car, the British automaker has teased a low-slung concept car dubbed the E-Motion.
Set to be unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show, the images released by SAIC (MG’s parent company) show that the E-Motion will adopt quite a radical design, far removed from any potential Mazda MX-5 rival the company could be planning.
The front for example, consists of a chrome grille with a floating MG badge and a set of headlights that incorporate daytime running lights with a particularly interesting and curved design. At the sides, the MG E-Motion has long doors, bold character lines and hidden B-pillars while the tail has a steeply-raked window, a raised decklid and intriguing taillights.
As the vehicle’s name implies, it will be powered by an electric powertrain and if current reports are believed, may be capable of hitting 62 mph (100 km/h) in under 4 seconds and achieve a range exceeding 300 miles.