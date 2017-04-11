Lumma Wastes No Time In Previewing Widebody Range Rover Velar

The Range Rover Velar is barely a month old, and already noted tuning company Lumma Design has gone about making it look even more distinctive.
Dubbed the Lumma CLR GT, this car here features a new body-kit, which helps make the Velar look much wider and significantly more aggressive.
The changes begin at the front and include a new bumper and revised grille as well as new intakes and LED daytime running lights. The CLR GT has also been fitted with a set of huge 22x12-inch Lumma alloy wheels wrapped in 305/35 tires, a purposeful-looking rear diffuser, an integrated spoiler and quad stainless steel sports exhaust tips.
Lumma says it will bring the CLR GT to life by the end of 2017 and offer it as a limited-edition model to celebrate their 30th anniversary.