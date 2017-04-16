Lynk & Co 03 Sedan Shows Its Skin Before Shanghai Debut

Barely a week after Lynk & Co’s futuristic 02 emerged online, the first images of the company’s latest creation, the 03, have hit the web courtesy of CNET and while it’s being dubbed a ‘design prototype’, it looks ready for the road.
Unlike the 02 which has bold butterfly front and rear doors and exterior design elements reminiscent of a spaceship, the 03 is much tamer and altogether just looks like a re-proportioned 01 SUV that now takes the form of a sedan.
Limited details about the Lynk & Co 03 have been announced but it is expected to be underpinned by the same Volvo Compact Modular Architecture as the 01. The front of the 03 sits high, just like the 01, and includes a set of small headlights incorporated into the front wheel arches and makes use of a split grille design. The example pictured also rides on a set of five-spoke wheels, has a black roof, dual tailpipes and LED taillights.
The cabin of the 03 is just as eye-catching as the exterior. It includes a center console and touchscreen display angled towards the driver, a fully-digital gauge cluster, bright green stitching and accents as well as black leather throughout.
It isn’t yet known what will power the 03 sedan but it should receive the same powertrains as the 01. That means a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder joined by an electric motor will initially be offered, followed by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and down the road, both pure electric and plug-in hybrid models.
The Lynk & Co 03 will debut at the Shanghai Auto Show.