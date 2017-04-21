Lynk & Co Targeting San Francisco And Berlin For International Launch

Lynk & Co has revealed that it will target San Francisco and Berlin for its launch in the United States and Europe.
During an interview with Automotive News, the senior vice president of marketing and sales for the Chinese mobility company, Alain Visser, said these two cities have been pinpointed because of their openness to shared vehicles.
“Because Lynk & CO will be the first brand to offer its owners the possibility to share their cars when they are not used, we are starting from cities with a high penetration of shared- economy services. So that means Berlin in Europe and San Francisco in the United States,” he said.
Lynk & Co initially planned to launch in both Europe and the United States in 2018 but has since pushed back the European launch to the first half of 2019 and “the U.S. some months later,” Visser said.
The company will also take a leaf out of Tesla’s book in how it sells vehicles. It will allow internet sales and also set up hundreds of company-owned dealerships in shopping malls around the world. It will also launch flagship locations and pop-up stores in various cities.
The Lynk & Co 01 SUV has been given the go-ahead to launch in the U.S. and Europe but the brand is still discussing whether the 03 sedan and 02 model will be sold as well.