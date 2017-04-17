Lynk & Co To Offer Lifetime Warranties And Free Connectivity

Geely’s Lynk & Co mobility company doesn’t just intend on shaking up the industry by launching the world’s most connected vehicles but is also running its business a little bit different.
At the recent Shanghai launch of the 03 Concept, the Chinese firm revealed that in China, every model it sells will be delivered with a lifetime warranty and free connectivity.
As cars have become increasingly reliable, warranties have become longer but excluding certain powertrain warranties, it is difficult to find any that last more than seven years. Although Lynk & Co hasn’t specified exactly what it considers a lifetime warranty, it would be the first of its kind offered directly from an automaker.
Last year at the unveiling of the 01, Lynk & Co senior vice president Alain Visser revealed that the company will also have a similar selling structure to Tesla. It will sell vehicles directly to customers online and offer home delivery services but also offer a subscription model for those that want to experience a Lynk & co vehicle without purchasing one.
While recently speaking prior to the Shanghai Auto Show, Visser said “We believe LYNK & CO will offer the most connected cars in the world, with the world’s first in-car digital share function. We also offer a completely new business model, with a simplified product offer, transparent fixed pricing and an attractive purchase and ownership experience starting here in China this year. We will bring a unique offer of connected mobility, with the option to share your car, where everything is included. The key to everything we do is simplicity.”