Lynk & Co's Volvo-Developed 01 SUV Shown In Production Form

Geely owned Lynk & Co has revealed the production version of the 01 concept at a special event ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show.
Shown alongside the 03 concept, the production 01 follows in the footsteps of the original concept as there doesn't appear to be any major exterior styling differences between the two.
For the most part, the same applies to the interior design, bar the less fancy trimmings or the pictured car in the release from Lynk & Co as well as China's Xcar that was present at a local unveiling. However, it's possible that we're looking at a lower trim-level model here.
The crossover will reportedly come with a number of high-tech features including a digital instrument cluster and a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Lynk & Co declined to provide performance specifications in its release but the publication says the crossover will ride on the CMA platform and be available with four different powertrains. Choices are slated to include a 1.5-liter three-cylinder with around 180 hp (182 PS), a plug-in hybrid variant with about 220 hp (223 PS), and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder developing 240 hp (243 PS). We can also expected an electric model but there's no word on specifications as of yet.
Depending on which powertrain is selected, transmission choices will reportedly include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Four-wheel drive is slated to be offered across the range but it remains to be seen if it will be standard equipment.
The Lynk & Co 01 is slated to go on sale in China later this year with a starting price of 130,000 yuan ($18,875). Customers will be able to order the car over the internet through Alibaba and then have it delivered to their home.
U.S. and European sales are rumored to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2019 with internet sales reportedly handled by Microsoft.
In a statement, Lynk & Co Senior Vice President Alain Visser said "We believe Lynk & Co will offer the most connected cars in the world, with the world’s first in-car digital share function. We also offer a completely new business model, with a simplified product offer, transparent fixed pricing and an attractive purchase and ownership experience starting here in China this year."