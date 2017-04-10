Malaysia Axed From 2018 Formula One Calendar

The Malaysian Grand Prix is set to be dropped for next year's Formula 1 calendar after months of funding issues.
In November last year, government ministers in Malaysia said that an extension to the original deal that ends in 2018 would not be extended.
According to Motorsport, low ticket sales and high costs in hosting the event are the reasons behind Malaysia's decision to drop the event. Following negotiations with Liberty Media, the decision has been made to cut the race's contract a year short meaning this year's event will be the last.
In a statement, F1's managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches said that German Grand Prix would return in 2018 in place of the Malaysian event.
“ It's always sad to say goodbye to a member of the Formula 1 family. Over nearly two decades, the Malaysian Formula 1 fans have proven themselves to be some of the sport's most passionate supporters.
“We will have 21 exciting events to look forward to in the 2018 calendar, with the additions of the French and German races. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the Sepang International Circuit for their hospitality and professionalism over the years, and their ongoing commitment to motorsport."