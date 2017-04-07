Manhart's M5 V10-Powered BMW 3-Series Touring Is The M3 Wagon We Craved For

If you liked the previous generation BMW 3-Series Touring's somewhat understated prowess, wait until you see what Manhart Racing did with this one.
Now, since hot hatchbacks, pocket rockets and super-saloons can always come off as "sleepers", then that particular type of effect should be even more prominent in something like a family estate.
This so-called E91 BMW "M3 Touring" is all those things and then some more. It's certainly not too flashy, and on top of that, it's powered by something better than the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8 found in the E90/E92/E93 M3.
Thanks to Manhart Racing, the car is wearing the 5.0-liter V10 engine from the E60 M5. As if that wasn't enough to provoke all sorts of gasping noises, know that the engine was further modded to develop 550 horses.
According to the description of the video, its new-found muscle will help it reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.3 seconds - about half a second quicker than a stock E92 M3 Coupe.